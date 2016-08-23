Authorities identify victim in Bowman motel homicide

BOWMAN, N.D. (AP) — Authorities in southwest North Dakota have identified the victim of a homicide that took place in Bowman over the weekend.

KXMB-TV (http://bit.ly/2bCkhIx ) reports police in Bowman say the victim was 23-year-old Rhame resident Nicholas Johnson.

Police say housekeeping staff at the El-Vu Motel found Johnson’s body on Saturday. Authorities have ruled the death a homicide, but would not discuss details of the case Tuesday.

Bowman Police Chief Chuck Headley says authorities suspect a man and woman from Bowman, who were also motel employees, and a Minnesota man were involved in the homicide. They are in custody in Denver. Headley says the trio will be extradited to North Dakota no later than Sept. 8.

Bowman is a small town in the southwestern corner of North Dakota. About 1,650 people live there.

