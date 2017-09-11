FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Unincorporated community sues town for racial discrimination

 
WALNUT COVE, N.C. (AP) — A predominantly black unincorporated community is suing an adjacent North Carolina town after a decades-long fight for annexation.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the 73-household Walnut Tree Community Association and four individuals filed a lawsuit Thursday against the predominantly white town of Walnut Cove, alleging racial discrimination.

K&L Gates Law Firm, which represents the plaintiffs, says the lawsuit is an attempt to accelerate annexation so Walnut Tree community members can participate in town elections and receive the benefits and services available to town residents, including reduced water-sewer service rates.

The town rejected a formal petition for annexation in January. K&L Gates says repeated denials of annexation since the 1970s violate the North Carolina Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.

Town attorney Anne Rowe said she has no comment on the pending litigation.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com