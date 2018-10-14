FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Police probe brawl of rightist, leftist Oregon protesters

 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Oregon have launched an investigation on assaults that stemmed from a Portland street brawl that erupted this weekend between demonstrators with a right-wing group and left-wing counter-protesters, media outlets reported Sunday.

There were no immediate arrests following the clash Saturday, according to the reports. But Portland police said they were investigating and seeking help from witnesses, as well as reviewing video and photos.

Four people received medical attention, but authorities did not know if anyone was taken to local hospitals, KGW-TV reported.

Officers saw people at the demonstration with hard-knuckled gloves, guns, knives and batons, police said.

The right-wing Patriot Prayer group was holding a “Flash March for Law and Order” when the counter-demonstrators, some of whom identified themselves as members of the militant group Antifa, confronted them and scuffles broke out.

Police in riot gear used foam and polystyrene bullets to break up the brawl, KGW-TV and the Portland Tribune reported.

___

This version corrects that the brawl happened Saturday, not Sunday.