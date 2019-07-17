FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hawaii dairy removing wastewater lagoons in deal with state

 
Share

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The state-mandated removal of wastewater lagoons at a Hawaii dairy has commenced, officials said.

The state Department of Health announced Big Island Dairy’s lower lagoon is no longer operational, West Hawaii Today reported Monday.

Approximately 300 cows remain on site, with cows being removed and sold weekly, officials said.

Steve and Derek Whitesides, the owners of the Hawaii Island facility, announced in November they would discontinue dairy and milk processing operations.

Other news
Shoppers peruse a display of Rainer cherries at a Costco warehouse Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. On Friday, The Commerce Department issues its June report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
An inflation gauge that is closely tracked by the Fed falls to its lowest level in more than 2 years
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Tim Scott criticizes Ron DeSantis over Florida’s new slavery curriculum
Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a shot during the second day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia grinds away to cut England’s lead to 168 in the final Ashes test

The Department of Health and Big Island Dairy entered an agreement in March addressing numerous discharges of wastewater containing manure into state waters during the past two years.

The deal required the Whitesides to terminate operations, remove all cows from confinement, and clean and remove the existing wastewater system.

The Whitesides were also required to pay $79,000 by June, either as an administrative penalty or to fund an environmentally beneficial project in the area, officials said.

While the dairy in Ookala is no longer operational, employees have remained on the site to conduct final closure activities including caring for remaining cows and cleaning, said health department spokeswoman Janice Okubo.

“The closure of the dairy has been going well,” Okubo said. “Dairy personnel have worked hard to comply with the DOH-issued (agreement).”

The health department is not aware of any potential buyers or others interested in the property, Okubo said.