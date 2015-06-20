Arizona family wins suit involving chemical-coated toys

FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to reporters June 9, 2023, in Washington. Lawyers for Donald Trump met on July 27, with members of special counsel Jack Smith's team as a potential indictment loomed over the former president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the matter. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Arizona family wins suit involving chemical-coated toys

By RYAN VAN VELZER
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona family won a $435,000 judgment in federal court after a child swallowed a decorative bead coated with a chemical that metabolized into a date-rape drug when ingested, marking the first verdict of its kind in the nation over the toy.

The jury decision Thursday in favor of Mark and Beth Monje came in one of several lawsuits filed against Aqua Dots, a toy craft kit in which children can create designs by spraying beads with water.

The product was the subject of a recall in 2007 amid reports that nine children in the U.S. and three in Australia became sick after swallowing the beads.

The recall by the Consumer Protection Safety Commission led to the collection of about 4 million kits.

Other news
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson looks on during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension Thursday that ties him to Cincinnati through the 2025 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signs a 1-year contract extension with the Bengals
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Women sexually assaulted by imprisoned former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar have filed a lawsuit, Thursday, July 27, 2023, claiming school officials made “secret decisions” about releasing documents in the case. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Nassar survivors sue Michigan State, saying it made ‘secret decisions’ about releasing documents
Kristen Clarke, the Assistant U.S. Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, speaks during a news conference on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it is investigating the patterns or practices of the Memphis Police Department, seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop.(AP Photo/Adrian Sainz).
Justice Dept announces broad investigation of Memphis police practices after Tyre Nichols death

Aqua Dots were produced in China by Australia-based Moose Enterprise and imported by Spin Master in 2007.

Tests showed the beads were coated with a chemical that, when ingested, metabolizes into gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), more commonly known as the “date-rape” drug. The compound can induce breathing problems, nausea, vomiting, unconsciousness, coma and death.

Monje’s toddler son swallowed some of the beads in July 2007, resulting in what the family’s attorney says is permanent brain damage, loss of fine motor skills and sense of smell. The jury awarded the Monjes $58,000 for medical bills and another $377,000 for pain and suffering, lawyer Melanie McBride said.

McBride said the jury found Moose Enterprise responsible for developing the toy and for the work of the Chinese lab it hired to manufacture the toy.

The verdict also allotted a portion of the responsibility to Spin Master for not testing the toy to ensure its safety. Toys R Us, where the Monjes bought the toy, was also named as a plaintiff but was not held responsible.

“This was a huge victory for not only my client but for consumers of toy products worldwide really,” McBride said.

Attorneys for Spin Master and Moose Enterprise did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

The trial focused solely on restitution for the boy’s hospitalization as a result of swallowing the beads. McBride is appealing to a federal appeals court to receive more evidence from Moose Enterprise so the family can file a lawsuit alleging brain injuries and seeking punitive damages.

McBride said the verdict was the first time a jury ruled in a case involving Aqua Dots. About 10 other cases were settled before going to trial, she said.

Scott Wolfson, communication director for the Consumer Protection Safety Commission, said the 2007 Aqua Dots recall, coupled with the recall of more than 21 million Chinese-made toys found to have dangerous levels of lead, prompted Congress to pass a 2008 law mandating that Chinese manufacturers follow American safety standards for toys imported to the U.S.

“Young children at risk of ingesting the date-rape drug made it a very serious issue,” Wolfson said.

Moose Enterprise still sells a product in the U.S. under the name Beados. It does not contain the harmful chemical.

Wolfson warned parents to throw away products with the Aqua Dots labeling.

“It’s important for parents to know that if this is a product that has lingered in a toy chest that was put in the attic, do not put this product for sale in a garage sale or give it up to charity, just dispose of it,” he said.

___

This story has been corrected to show Scott Wolfson said “young children at risk of ingesting” the drug, not “poor young children.”