Man charged with Facebook threat to Puerto Rican festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A 53-year-old Connecticut man faces a breach of peace charge after police say he posted a threatening comment on Facebook in advance of New Haven’s Puerto Rican festival.

Jeffrey Hanson, of Orange, is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Monday.

The threat was made Wednesday in response to a television station’s Facebook post about the festival. The comment, made under the screen name “Jake Wilson,” said the festival was an example of why “we need 30 round magazines.”

The event was held without incident Saturday on the New Haven green, just after Hanson’s arrest was announced.

The FBI says it is continuing to investigate the incident and more charges are possible.

A call seeking comment from Hanson Monday morning went unanswered and later rang to a fax machine.