FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Silent march in France to protest police killing of driver

 
PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of people marched silently Thursday in France’s western city of Nantes to protest the fatal police shooting of a driver who was apparently trying to avoid an identity check — a march that came after two nights of violence rocked the city.

Residents laid flowers near the place where the 22-year-old driver was killed.

Hours earlier, protesters clashed with riot police overnight into Thursday, burning stores and cars. Police detained 11 people.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, speaking from Nantes on Thursday morning, expressed his “firmest condemnation” of the violence and vowed full transparency in the investigation into the circumstances of the driver’s death on Tuesday.

Authorities say the driver, who died from a single bullet wound, had been sought by police under a year-old arrest warrant for an alleged robbery south of Paris. They said he had given police a false identity when stopped in Nantes.

The policeman who fired the fatal shot has been detained for questioning, French media quoted the city’s prosecutor as saying.