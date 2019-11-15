Mississippi Governor: $53M in coastal restoration projects

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Mississippi Governor: $53M in coastal restoration projects

 
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s governor has announced more than $53 million in projects to help coastal communities recover from BP’s 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. Money for the 15 projects is coming from civil or criminal penalties resulting from the spill.

“I am proud of the legacy during this administration of ensuring restoration funds are spent in the most effective and strategic ways to restore and enhance our natural resources and our economy following the oil spill,” Gov. Phil Bryant said Tuesday at the Mississippi Restoration Summit in Biloxi. “This latest round of projects furthers our efforts to improve our natural resources for wildlife, for marine life, for sportsmen, for recreation and for beach visitors.”

About $38 million is coming from the RESTORE Act, which allocates money from civil penalties. Those include $8 million to find and counter sources of coastal water pollution, such as improving wastewater treatment. Another $7 million would continue a program to rebuild and create marshlands with dredged silt. And $5 million would use sand fencing and native plants such as sea oats to form sand dunes while extending a concrete seawall walkway to keep beach sand off Highway 90.

Projects totaling at least $9 million are aimed at economic recovery. Those include $3 million each to improve the Interstate 10 commercial corridor in Moss Point, to help build an information systems job training center at a community college and to improve a public marina in Biloxi. Another $1 million would improve RV campsites, the waterpark, ecotourism and family entertainment areas at Buccaneer State Park.

Other news
FILE - Head football coach Bob Wager, left, and linebacker Morice Blackwell greet each other with elbow taps during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Nebraska tight ends coach Wager announced his resignation Friday, July 28, 2023, after being cited on suspicion of drunken driving. First-year head coach Matt Rhule hired Wager after Wager spent 17 seasons as head coach at Arlington (Texas) Martin High. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager resigns after being cited for suspicion of drunken driving
FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Andy Isabella warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The Buffalo Bills continued an offseason trend of stockpiling speedy receivers by signing Isabella on Friday, July 28. Having yet to play up to expectations during his first four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Isabella gets a chance for a fresh start working in a Josh Allen-led offense in Buffalo. The signing came three days after he was released by the Ravens. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Bills continue adding speed to their offense by signing receiver Andy Isabella
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest

The University of Southern Mississippi would get another $4 million toward an oyster hatchery and research center in Ocean Springs and $1 million to help develop a combined program in ocean engineering and business. Mississippi State University would get $3 million toward construction of a seafood safety testing and quality assurance laboratory in the Gulf Coast region.

The remaining grants are from a fund created with criminal penalties from the spill and administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

That includes nearly $6 million to continue assessing reef fish in coastal and nearshore Gulf of Mexico waters. Oysters are the focus of another $6 million: nearly $3.4 million for pilot studies of the best methods to restore oysters and $2.8 million to The Nature Conservancy to restore and enhance an oyster reef in St. Louis Bay.

The Department of Marine resources will get $2.2 million to use concrete a drydock to be demolished as part of Ingalls Shipbuilding’s modernization project to build offshore artificial reefs.

About $836,000 will go toward removing invasive apple snails in and around the Pascagoula River Coastal Preserve.