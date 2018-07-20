FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Cudd Energy Services settles racial harassment lawsuit

 
Share

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says a Texas-based oilfield service company operating in North Dakota will pay $39,900 to settle a racial harassment lawsuit.

The EEOC’s lawsuit accused Cudd Energy Services of violating an employee’s civil rights by subjecting him to a hostile work environment because of his Asian race, then firing him when he complained.

The commission said Friday Alex Villanueva worked at Cudd’s Williston location from February to July 2013 as an equipment operator. The lawsuit says a white supervisor began harassing Villanueva because of his race and on one occasion physically assaulted him.

A consent decree signed by a federal judge also requires the company to train its management personnel on civil rights law. Cudd did not immediately return a call for comment. Cudd is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.