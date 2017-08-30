Police: 3 found shot to death in Georgia apartment

LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — Police say three people have been found shot to death inside a Georgia apartment.

DeKalb County Police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell tells local media that two men and one woman in their 20s were found dead early Wednesday inside an apartment near Lithonia. Campbell says that around 11 p.m. Tuesday police received a call about a disturbance at the location. The caller didn’t specify what happened.

Several hours later, police found the bodies.

Further details, like the identities of the victims, haven’t been released. Police are investigating.