OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man died in a hospital after a motorcycle crash off Interstate 480 in east Omaha.

The crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, when the southbound motorcycle went out of control, crossed a grass median and an on-ramp and overturned on an embankment.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

He’s been identified as 45-year-old Bill Pyle, who lived in Omaha.