FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

‘He’s really freed now': Friends mourn passing of Elmore

By ALEKS GILBERT
 
Share

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — In the spirit of the man whose life they came to celebrate, the family and friends of Edward Lee Elmore, who had gathered at Mt. Olive Baptist Church for his funeral, did not dwell long on the controversial circumstances under which he spent more than half of his life in prison.

Instead, they spoke about the man they said seemed incapable of holding a grudge and who smiled no matter his circumstances. Elmore died on Dec. 3 at the age of 59.

Before the service, Dean Kemp, who had been Elmore’s landlord during the last years of his life — Elmore was released from prison in 2012 — and saw him “almost every day,” Kemp said. “You’d think someone who spent 30 years of his life in prison would come out mad, with a chip on his shoulder.”

In January 1982, Elmore, 23, was arrested for the murder of Greenwood’s Dorothy Edwards, 75. He had been identified as a suspect by Edwards’ neighbor, former Greenwood County Councilman Jimmy Holloway, who had found her body in a bedroom closet at her home.

Other news
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The investigation that produced the evidence on which he was later convicted would come under scrutiny. Elmore was convicted in 1982 and sentenced to death, but the conviction was overturned. That was the beginning of a legal back and forth. Eventually, the case ended up in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, where Judge Robert Bruce King wrote there was “persuasive evidence that the agents were outright dishonest,” and “further evidence of police ineptitude and deceit.”

Elmore was released after he took an Alford plea, which acknowledges that if a jury were to believe the facts of a case as the state presented them he’d likely be found guilty, while maintaining his innocence. He was released on time served.

His attorney, Diana Holt, was at the service. She declined to comment before the service began. “It’s almost impossible for me to speak right now.”

“I am Edward Lee Elmore’s biggest fan,” Holt said when it was her turn to speak during his service.

“We know you are!” someone from the crowd yelled playfully.

After taking a moment to gather herself, she told the crowd that few knew just how much he had endured.

Once, he complained of a toothache and was sent to the prison dentist to get the tooth removed.

“The dentist pulled almost every single one of his teeth before the correctional officer stopped him,” Holt said.

Bishop Emanuel Spearman, who was intimately involved in Elmore’s case, called Holt an angel, saying he wouldn’t have been freed had it not been for her.

Spearman said that Holt was different from the attorney who had initially represented Elmore in that she wasn’t from the community, and had nothing to lose.

“A lot of the injustice that has been done to the black race, this was a wake-up call,” Spearman said. “This gave them hope that there is justice for them.”

Kelcey Elmore, a cousin of Edward’s, sang at the service.

“Even though he was freed in 2012,” Kelcey said, “he’s really freed now. We’re sad, but we’re happy as well.”

___

Information from: The Index-Journal, http://www.indexjournal.com