Reaction to conviction of Aaron Hernandez in 2013 murder

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Reaction to conviction of Aaron Hernandez in 2013 murder

By The Associated Press
 
Share

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Reaction to the conviction of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, a friend who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

___

“Be strong. Be strong.” — Mouthed by Aaron Hernandez to his mother and fiancee after the guilty verdict was announced.

___

“I forgive the hands of the people that had a hand in my son’s murder, either before or after.” — Odin Lloyd’s mother, Ursula Ward, in victim-impact statement.

___

“Odin was the first born of three children. Odin was my only son. Odin was the backbone of the family. Odin was the man of the house. Odin was his sisters’ keeper.” — Odin Lloyd’s mother, Ursula Ward.

___

“At the age of 25, I was asked to write my brother’s eulogy, the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.” - Odin Lloyd’s sister, Olivia Thibou.

___

“I just can’t wrap my head around this. For the first time, it’s real. That’s not the kid I knew. I just can’t understand it. " — Tweet from David Nelson, former Jets and Bills wide receiver who played with Hernandez at Florida.

___

“It’s unfortunate. You never want to see anybody in that situation. I don’t know all the details of it and whatever the case may be, but any time you hear somebody is found guilty of first-degree murder, that’s not a good situation to be in.” — Buffalo Bills veteran running back Fred Jackson.

___

“Based on the fundamental building blocks they were missing — no confession, no eyewitness, not a really solid motive — I thought it was going to be a not guilty.” — Suffolk University Law professor Christopher Dearborn.

___

“The celebrity status meant very little as the trial went on. I think over time the jurors made a decision, and the decision was who killed Odin Lloyd and why. It wasn’t about Hernandez being a New England Patriot.” — Former Middlesex District Attorney Gerry Leone.

___

“The fact that he was a professional athlete meant nothing in the end.” — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

.