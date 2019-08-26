Nevada will start tracking drivers’ mileage this fall

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will soon start tracking the miles drivers travel each year — data that state lawmakers aim to use to help determine the future of infrastructure funding.

The state will begin collecting odometer readings on most vehicles in October, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported last week.

In the Las Vegas and Reno areas, the department will gather mileage with the smog check data collected during the vehicle registration process.

In other areas, drivers will be required to submit odometer readings when they register.

Mileage information will not be required for motorcycles and scooters.

The mileage data will not be linked to individual drivers, department spokesman Kevin Malone said.

“It is only going to be used to compile reports for the Legislature,” Malone said. “We are not using it for any other purpose.”

The state Legislature approved a bill earlier this year calling for the mileage data as they look for alternatives to the gas tax. Revenue from fuel taxes has paid for roadwork, but lawmakers are concerned that funding might become less reliable as more electric and fuel-efficient vehicles hit the roads.

Backers of the bill said knowing how much people use the roads will inform how lawmakers might update the tax, including changing the model to a tax based on per mile driven.

State Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer has advocated against collecting mileage, arguing there are other ways to update the tax system without it.

“I don’t think the government should know how many miles you drive in a year,” Settelmeyer said. “That is your own personal business.”

Settelmeyer said drivers of electric vehicles could be taxed at electric car charging stations or through new fees on the vehicles.

