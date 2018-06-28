Police ID body found in Virginia woods as missing teen

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have identified a body found in the woods as a teenage girl who disappeared earlier this week, and a suspect is in custody.

Citing a Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office release, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 17-year-old Ke’Asia Adkins’ body was discovered Thursday as investigators searched the woods behind her home. The Dinwiddie High School cheerleader was last seen alive by her family Monday morning.

The release says 21-year-old Anton Deonte Coleman has been arrested and charged with abduction. Sheriff’s Maj. William Knott says investigators still are working to determine how the two are connected and the motive behind the crime. Knott says Adkins’ body has been sent to the Richmond state medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death. It’s unclear whether Coleman has an attorney.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com