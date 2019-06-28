FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man who stole Jayme Closs’ clothing sentenced to probation

 
BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A man who broke into the home of Jayme Closs after her parents were killed and she went missing has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Thirty-three-year-old Kyle Jaenke-Annis earlier pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft for stealing some of Closs’ clothing during the break-in. Jaenke-Annis was initially charged with felony burglary. Investigators found the theft was unrelated to Jayme’s disappearance. Jaenke-Annis was sentenced Wednesday in Barron County Circuit Court.

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson was sent to prison for life after the 13-year-old girl escaped from his remote cabin in Douglas County where she had been held for 88 days. The cabin is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Barron, Jayme’s hometown.

Closs is living with her aunt.