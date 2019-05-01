FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Leaders: Report cites need for better tribal consultation

By MARY HUDETZ
 
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A group of U.S. lawmakers and tribal leaders called attention Wednesday to a government watchdog report that says federal agencies need to improve their consultation process with tribes on major infrastructure projects that could have an impact on Native Americans’ land and cultural resources.

The Government Accountability Office began its review of federal agencies at the request of Democratic lawmakers three years ago after criticism over the approval of the heavily protested Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.

The Standing Rock Sioux complained, among other things, that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to properly consult with them before initially approving a pipeline route that ran beneath Lake Oahe, a primary source of drinking water for the tribe.

The recently released watchdog report found several dozen tribes told federal officials following the start of the pipeline protests in 2016 that they were consulted only during the late stages of a major project.

Other news
England's Keira Walsh center sits on the pitch after an injury during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Walsh’s injury against Denmark could further deplete England’s Women’s World Cup roster
Jessica Nunez, the mother of a girl who went missing days before her 15th birthday in 2019, listens as Glendale police Sgt. Patrick Beaumler speaks during a press conference on the first anniversary of her daughter's disappearance on Sept. 15, 2020, at Glendale Regional Public Safety Training Center in Glendale, Ariz. Authorities announced Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that Nunez's daughter walked into a small-town police station in Montana this week. (The Arizona Republic via AP)
Arizona mom never stopped looking for her missing daughter. She showed up 4 years later in Montana
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan

“It validates and verifies what we’ve been hearing from Indian Country for a long, long time,” Rep. Raul Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat, said of the report. “Avoiding conversations until after decisions are made is not consultation.”

The GAO said federal agencies generally agreed with its recommendations, which did not directly reference disputes over the Dakota Access Pipeline built by Energy Transfer Partners.

One of the key recommendations calls for agencies to update tribes on the bearing their input may have on final infrastructure decisions.

The report’s authors also recommended that the government create a central system that officials could reference to determine whether tribes need to be consulted. The system could include data on geographic locations that hold religious or cultural significance for tribes.

Federal agencies are often required by laws, treaties and executive orders to consult with tribal leaders on major projects planned for reservations and other lands where their constituents may have special hunting and fishing rights, though the mandates for how those conversations occur can vary.

“Consultation with tribes should not be an afterthought,” said Thora Padilla, director of the Division of Resource Management and Protection for the Mescalero Apache Tribe in southern New Mexico.

Grijalva, Padilla, tribal leaders and others held a news conference Wednesday in Washington to highlight the report. Grijalva also announced he is sponsoring legislation to establish a mandatory tribal consultation process for federal agencies.

The bill would essentially make recommendations in the GAO report into law.