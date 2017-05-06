Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hamburger Hamlet co-founder Marilyn Lewis dies at 87

 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marilyn Lewis, who with her husband founded the Hamburger Hamlet chain that pioneered the gourmet burger, has died. She was 87.

Adam Lewis tells the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2p846f0 ) his mother died Wednesday.

Hamburger Hamlet was launched on Sunset Boulevard in 1950.

Harry Lewis was an actor and wanted a place where entertainers could relax. The restaurant offered customizable burgers and even a diet menu.

Customers included Ronald Reagan, Elizabeth Taylor and Sammy Davis Jr.

The Lewises sold the chain in 1987 and the last restaurant closed several years ago.

They also owned the now-closed Kate Mantilini in Beverly Hills, which appears in the Robert De Niro-Al Pacino film “Heat.”

Marilyn Lewis also had a prestige clothing line, Cardinali, and helped dress Marlo Thomas for the TV show “That Girl.”