Daymar to refund $1.2 million to former Kentucky students

 
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general says thousands of former Daymar College students will begin receiving restitution checks totaling $1.2 million.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said Wednesday the payments will go to nearly 3,500 former students of Daymar’s Kentucky campuses and online programs. The payments are being issued by the claims administrator appointed to handle the case.

Beshear says the average restitution for students is about $345 for students who attended a Daymar campus in Kentucky between July 2006 and July 2011.

The payments stem from a 2015 settlement between the for-profit college and Beshear’s predecessor, former Attorney General Jack Conway. The lawsuit filed in 2011 claimed Daymar had violated Kentucky’s consumer protection law.

As part of the settlement, Daymar has forgiven $11 million in student debt to nearly 6,500 students who qualified.