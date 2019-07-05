Police: Man stabs off-duty officer who tried to subdue him

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say an off-duty police officer was stabbed when he tried to subdue an erratic person walking along a busy road.

WFMZ-TV reports the ordeal started with a 911 call about a man walking on Route 309 near Quakertown, about 45 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Police say a Richland Township officer responded and the man pulled a knife then fled into a CVS pharmacy, where he pulled a fire alarm.

Police say the man fled again and ran down Route 309, where the off-duty Lansdale police officer tried to stop him. Police say the man then stabbed the officer in the shoulder but was tackled by other officers and taken into custody.

The Landsdale Police Chief tweeted that the officer’s injuries are not life threatening and he should make a full recovery.

