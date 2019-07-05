FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police: Man stabs off-duty officer who tried to subdue him

 
Share

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say an off-duty police officer was stabbed when he tried to subdue an erratic person walking along a busy road.

WFMZ-TV reports the ordeal started with a 911 call about a man walking on Route 309 near Quakertown, about 45 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Police say a Richland Township officer responded and the man pulled a knife then fled into a CVS pharmacy, where he pulled a fire alarm.

Police say the man fled again and ran down Route 309, where the off-duty Lansdale police officer tried to stop him. Police say the man then stabbed the officer in the shoulder but was tackled by other officers and taken into custody.

The Landsdale Police Chief tweeted that the officer’s injuries are not life threatening and he should make a full recovery.

___

Information from: WFMZ-TV, http://www.wfmz.com