Father, teenage son die in hiking accident in California

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a father and his teenage son died during an apparent hiking accident near Shaver Lake in Central California.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a search and rescue team is trying to recover the bodies Sunday, a day after the two fell off an embankment near Shaver Lake.

It says a caller reported seeing the two fall off Saturday afternoon while walking along a hiking trail in an area known as Shaver Rock, on the northeast side of the lake.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the area, along with a sheriff’s helicopter, but the pair had fallen into a deep canyon and rescue crews were unable to reach the bodies.

The department didn’t release their names or city of residence. It says the investigation is ongoing.