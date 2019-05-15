FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Detective: Blood trail led police to man accused in shooting

 
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Police say a blood trail led them to a Mississippi man they accuse in a deadly April shooting.

Meridian Police Detective Thomas Abate testified Tuesday that officers following the trail found Marcus Wooten leaning against a building with gunshot wounds.

Local news outlets report that Abate says Wooten shot and killed 30-year-old Tajh Forbes on April 28. The detective says bullets found in a gun match shell casings found where Forbes was shot.

A witness tells police Wooten approached a car outside a makeshift Meridian bar and shot into the driver’s side. Forbes was hit several times. Abate says a passenger exited the vehicle and apparently shot Wooten, injuring him in the leg and hip.

Wooten attended Tuesday’s hearing on a wheeled stretcher and was returned to a hospital afterward.