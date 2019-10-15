World shares mostly higher ahead of earnings reports

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

World shares mostly higher ahead of earnings reports

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
 
BANGKOK (AP) — Stock markets mostly rose on Tuesday as investors gauged the outlook for the U.S.-China trade dispute and looked to earnings reports from large banks.

Germany’s DAX advanced 0.4% to 12,537 and the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.6% to 5,674. London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.4% at 7,185. In New York, futures were higher, with the contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.4% and that for the S&P 500 up 0.3%.

Stocks rallied after officials announced a preliminary agreement Friday following the latest round of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. But optimism over the agreement appeared to be fading this week.

On Tuesday, investors will keep an eye on earnings reports from major banks in cluding JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo.

Park guests stroll past the statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Friday, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney is asking a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees to Disney World's governing district. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit against Disney’s efforts to neutralize governing district takeover
An Augusta University campus map sits off Laney Walker Boulevard on June 27,j 2023. Georgia’s attorney general says a plan to take over Augusta University’s hospitals complies with state law and may proceed. Marietta-based Wellstar Health System wants to take over Augusta University Medical Center and the neighboring Children’s Hospital of Georgia, as well as the rights to build a 100-bed hospital in Columbia County. (Katie Goodale /The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Legal approval puts takeover of Augusta University hospitals a step closer

The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.6% to 2,991.05 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong edged 0.1% lower to 26,503.93. South Korea’s Kospi gained less than 0.1% to 2,068.17 and the S&P ASX 200 added 0.1% to 6,652.00. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.9% to 22,207.21 as Tokyo reopened from a public holiday and investors caught up on the news.

The truce between Washington and Beijing calls for the U.S. to suspend a planned hike in tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods that had been set to kick in Tuesday. Beijing, meanwhile, agreed to buy $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. farm products.

“That said, the abovementioned items are no doubt the lower hanging fruits in attempting a deal between the two sides. Few are likely ruling out the possibility that there could be more twists and turns in this matter of U.S.-China trade conflict,” Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.

The U.S. did not, however, cancel plans for more tariffs in December and the sticking points of intellectual property and trade secrets still hang over the dispute. And the overall picture hasn’t changed for companies, which are still holding off on forecasts and investments because of the uncertain trade situation.

In other trading, benchmark crude oil fell 59 cents to $53.00 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.11 on Monday.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, lost 44 cents to $59.91 per barrel. It dropped $1.16 the day before in London.

The dollar fell to 108.27 Japanese yen from 108.40 yen on Monday. The euro dipped to $1.1006 from $1.1027.