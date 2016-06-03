Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Trump claims Trump University judge has ‘absolute conflict’

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump said that the federal judge presiding over a lawsuit brought by former Trump University students has an “absolute conflict” in handling the case because he is “of Mexican heritage.”

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee told The Wall Street Journal, in an interview in Friday’s edition, that U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel has “an inherent conflict of interest” because Trump is “building a wall,” a reference to Trump’s proposal to build a wall along the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

Trump University is the target of two lawsuits in San Diego and one in New York that accuse the business of fleecing students with unfulfilled promises to teach secrets of success in real estate. Trump has maintained that customers were overwhelmingly satisfied with the offerings.

Trump has brought up Curiel’s ethnicity several times this year, including last week at a rally in San Diego. Curiel was born in Indiana and served as a federal prosecutor and a judge in the California state judicial system before being nominated to the federal bench by President Barack Obama in 2011.

Other news
FILE - Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge, speaks at the annual Freedman's Bank Forum at the Department of the Treasury in Washington, Oct. 4, 2022. The White House has announced a series of measures that it said would reduce the cost and increase the supply of housing while bolstering protection for renters. The measures announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, would provide communities with funding to reduce zoning barriers, expand financing for affordable and energy efficient housing as well as promoting the conversion of commercial buildings to residential housing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
White House rolls out measures aimed at lowering cost of housing, increasing supply
FILE - Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, front, chats with retired Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg during NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. Sean Payton is back on the sideline and this time it's in Denver. The former Saints head coach was hired after spending a year in the broadcast booth. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Sean Payton pins blame for awful 2022 season by Broncos, Wilson on predecessor Nathaniel Hackett
Floral tributes laid outside Sinead O'Connor's former home in Bray, Co Wicklow, Ireland, Thursday, July 27, 2023 after her death at the age of 56. The Met Police said O’Connor was found unresponsive in a home in southeast London. They did not say how she died but said her death was not considered suspicious. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)
His campaign forced Sinead O’Connor to scrap a 1997 Jerusalem concert. Now he is a Cabinet minister

In an interview with CNN, aired Friday, Trump noted once again that Curiel is of “Mexican heritage. He’s proud of his heritage,” Trump said, reiterating his intention to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. “I respect him for that.”

“I’ve spoken to so many lawyers who have said this is not a case, this is a case that should have ended,” Trump said.

On Wednesday, Curiel ordered some records that were released in the class action lawsuit against Trump University be yanked from public view. Late Tuesday, Curiel ordered some released documents to be resealed and resubmitted with sections blacked-out. He said some records had “mistakenly” been released last week, when he ordered some documents made public.

Lorella Praeli, director of Latino outreach for Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign, said Friday that Curiel and his family “epitomize the American dream.”

“The fact that Donald Trump doesn’t see Judge Curiel and his family as Americans makes him unfit to be president of this great nation, a nation of immigrants,” Praeli said in a statement.