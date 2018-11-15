FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man who helped in parental kidnapping seeks to delay prison

 
Share

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Virginia businessman convicted of helping in a parental kidnapping is asking the nation’s highest court to suspend the start of his prison term while he appeals.

The request to the U.S. Supreme Court, which the government opposes, comes three weeks before Philip Zodhiates (zoh-dee-AH'-tehs), of Waynesboro, is scheduled to begin a three-year prison term in Kentucky.

Zodhiates, of Waynesboro, Virginia, was found guilty in 2016 of international parental kidnapping and conspiracy for his role in a same-sex couple’s child custody fight. Authorities say he helped Lisa Miller and her daughter cross into Canada near Buffalo in 2009. From there, Miller and the girl are believed to have moved to Nicaragua.

Vermont attorney Robert Hemley has challenged prosecutors’ use of cell tower information to prove Zodhiates’ whereabouts.