1 of 2 men charged in triple homicide sentenced to 19 years

 
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — One of two men charged in a 2016 triple homicide in Washington state has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

The Olympian reports that 25-year-old Enrique Lamere pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree murder.

Lamere was accused of participating in the June 2016 robbery at a trailer near Lacey in which four people were shot.

Three of the victims, Terron McGrath, Jackson Edens and Gerald Berkey, died at the scene.

Court documents say that Lamere told investigators he went to the trailer with another man, Dugan Lawton, who intended to rob Edens and was the only shooter.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Lamere agreed to testify against Lawton.

Lawton is scheduled to go to trial in July.

