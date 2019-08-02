18-year-old arrested in 2017 death of 13-month-old son

HUGOTON, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an 18-year-old has been arrested in the 2017 death of his 13-month-old son.

The teen was arrested Thursday at his home in Hugoton. The KBI says he has been booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of the juvenile offenses of first-degree murder and child abuse.

His baby died from brain injuries at a Wichita hospital on Oct. 6, 2017, four days after being found unresponsive in a home in the small southwest Kansas town of Ulysses. The father was 16 at the time.