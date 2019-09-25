Authorities identify man killed in Sheridan County rollover

KIEF, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died in a one-vehicle rollover in Sheridan County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Chris Becker, of Anamoose, died in the crash Monday about 10:40 p.m. on a gravel road about a mile south of Kief. The patrol says Becker failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle ran off the roadway and into a ditch. Becker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.