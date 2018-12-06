Judge approves DeBrodie settlement in wrongful death suit

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A judge has approved the settlement of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.

The Fulton Sun reports financial details of the settlement between Carolyn Summers, the mother of Carl DeBrodie, his estate, and several defendants were not disclosed.

DeBrodie’s body was found in concrete inside a storage unit in April 2017, about a week after he was reported missing from Second Chance Homes in Fulton. Investigators believe his disappearance was not reported for months.

Defendants included Second Chance Homes; its owner and two employees; a nurse and the Callaway County Public Administrator’s Office and Callaway County Special Services.

The settlement includes structured annuities paid to the Carolyn Summers Family Trust.

___

