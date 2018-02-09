FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
25 indicted on drug trafficking charges in West Tennessee

 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say 25 people have been charged with being members of a street gang that sold drugs in West Tennessee.

The U.S. attorney’s office says a grand jury returned an indictment on Jan. 10 accusing 25 alleged members of the “Major Stackz Entertainment” gang of trafficking large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in Memphis and surrounding areas.

Eighteen people were arrested Wednesday by federal, state and local law enforcement. Prosecutors said Thursday that seven defendants had not been arrested yet.

Prosecutors say members and associates of the gang used guns to protect their drugs, supply routes, profits and distribution territory from competing organizations.

If convicted, those charged face 10 years to life in prison.