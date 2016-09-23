Man charged with abuse of elder, child and animal

LYNDEN, Wash. (AP) — A 45-year-old man has been charged with abusing an elder, a child and a dog north of Bellingham.

The Bellingham Herald reports (https://goo.gl/MCwsxu) Mitchell O’Donnell was arrested Sunday after a 13-year-old called police saying O’Donnell had been punching him and threatening to kill him.

Deputies say they found a 77-year-old man at the home coated in feces who could not stand up or state his name.

Charging papers say O’Donnell told deputies the call to 911 was a prank. Deputies said they also found a starving St. Bernard dog outside.

O’Donnell is charged with abandonment of a dependent person, mistreatment, harassment for threats to kill and animal cruelty. He was released from jail on his own recognizance.

The older man was taken to a hospital, the child was taken into the custody of state Child Protective Services and the dog was taken by animal control.

