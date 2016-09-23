Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man charged with abuse of elder, child and animal

 
Share

LYNDEN, Wash. (AP) — A 45-year-old man has been charged with abusing an elder, a child and a dog north of Bellingham.

The Bellingham Herald reports (https://goo.gl/MCwsxu) Mitchell O’Donnell was arrested Sunday after a 13-year-old called police saying O’Donnell had been punching him and threatening to kill him.

Deputies say they found a 77-year-old man at the home coated in feces who could not stand up or state his name.

Charging papers say O’Donnell told deputies the call to 911 was a prank. Deputies said they also found a starving St. Bernard dog outside.

O’Donnell is charged with abandonment of a dependent person, mistreatment, harassment for threats to kill and animal cruelty. He was released from jail on his own recognizance.

The older man was taken to a hospital, the child was taken into the custody of state Child Protective Services and the dog was taken by animal control.

___

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com