FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ex-Chicago Opera Theater worker charged with $100,000 theft

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — A former manager of the box office at the Chicago Opera Theater is charged with stealing more than $100,000 in ticket receipts.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Cook County state’s attorney’s office officials say 36-year-old Brian Gore of Chicago appeared in court Thursday and a judge ordered him held on $10,000 bond. Chicago police say he was arrested Wednesday. Gore faces one felony count of theft/unauthorized control of over $100,000.

Police say the theater reported a former employee was marking ticket payments as complimentary and diverting the money to a personal account. Theater officials say the missing funds were discovered when the staff and box office were reorganized. Police say the alleged thefts took place from September 2014 to May 2016.

Gore didn’t have a listed phone number to pursue comment.

___

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/