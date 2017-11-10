Ex-Chicago Opera Theater worker charged with $100,000 theft

CHICAGO (AP) — A former manager of the box office at the Chicago Opera Theater is charged with stealing more than $100,000 in ticket receipts.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Cook County state’s attorney’s office officials say 36-year-old Brian Gore of Chicago appeared in court Thursday and a judge ordered him held on $10,000 bond. Chicago police say he was arrested Wednesday. Gore faces one felony count of theft/unauthorized control of over $100,000.

Police say the theater reported a former employee was marking ticket payments as complimentary and diverting the money to a personal account. Theater officials say the missing funds were discovered when the staff and box office were reorganized. Police say the alleged thefts took place from September 2014 to May 2016.

Gore didn’t have a listed phone number to pursue comment.

