A 2nd life sentence for a notorious New Orleans gang leader

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans gang leader already serving a life sentence for a state murder conviction now has a federal life sentence as well.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Telly Hankton and three members of his gang were sentenced to life Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman. Hankton was convicted in June on multiple charges including three counts of murder in aid of racketeering. Forty-year-old Walter Porter also was convicted on three federal murder charges.

Thirty-eight-year-old Andre Hankton was sentenced on three firearms charges, including one involving a killing. And 43-year-old Kevin Jackson’s counts included a murder charge.

New Orleans police have described Telly Hankton as one of the city’s most dangerous criminals. The federal racketeering case involving death, drugs and weapons outlined crimes dating back to the 1990s.

Federal prosecutors said last year they would not seek the death penalty in the case.

There were once 13 defendants, but that number dwindled amid plea deals that included Telly Hankton’s mother, Shirley Hankton, who pleaded guilty in May to racketeering.

After one victim — the brother of a prosecution witness — was shot and killed in 2011, Mayor Mitch Landrieu held a news conference with law enforcement officials in front of the daiquiri shop where the shooting occurred, vowing that Hankton would be brought to justice.

Hankton was convicted in state court of killing Darnell Stewart in 2008. He was convicted in the federal trial for the deaths of Stewart and two other men.