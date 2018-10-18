FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Mementos marking 2009 disappearance of slain student vanish

 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The parents of a slain Virginia Tech student say mementos left to mark the ninth anniversary of her disappearance vanished within hours.

The Daily Progress reports Morgan Harrington’s parents had left a small angel and a trophy on the rail of Copeley Road bridge Wednesday. That was the place the 20-year-old was last seen after leaving a Metallica concert at the University of Virginia on Oct. 17, 2009. Her body was found in January 2010.

University of Virginia spokesman Anthony de Bruyn says several officers said staff hadn’t removed the items. De Bruyn says the school is reviewing security footage, recognizing the bridge as “an important memorial.”

Jesse Leroy Matthew Jr. pleaded guilty in March 2016 to abducting and killing Harrington, as well as Virginia student Hannah Graham in 2014.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com