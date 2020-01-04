U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
North Carolina man charged in death of child, 2

 
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An active duty military member living in eastern North Carolina has been charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old child.

Jacksonville police arrested Ricardo Montesinos, 24, late Friday or early Saturday, Lt. Richard Kellum told The Daily News.

Police said an investigation began after officers responded to Montesinos’ apartment Wednesday after a call for medical service. First responders attempted emergency life-saving measures on a two-year-old child, but were unsuccessful.

Police did not describe the child’s condition or Montesinos’ relationship to the child. However, a spokesman for the 2nd Marines Division said officials were aware Montesinos has been charged for his alleged involvement in the death of his fiance’s young child.

“If substantiated, such conduct is inconsistent with the exceedingly high standards of the United States Marine Corps and the United States Naval Service, and would not represent the honorable behavior of the vast majority of the Division’s 17,000-plus Marines and Sailors,” First Lt. Dan Linfante told the newspaper.

Linfante said Montesinos is a hospital corpsman who enlisted in January 2017.

Montesinos has a first appearance in Onslow County court Monday. He was being held without bond Saturday, and it wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.