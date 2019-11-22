New Jersey eyes $20M for Sandy recovery in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is considering spending $20 million on Superstorm Sandy recovery projects in Atlantic City.

The state Department of Community Affairs is proposing spending money from its Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program to repair and replace infrastructure and public facilities in Atlantic City that sustained damage in the 2012 storm.

Projects that could be funded include repair, replacement, or construction of bulkheads, flood-proofing City Hall and other public buildings, and inspecting and replacing check valves in drainage areas.

The work would be jointly overseen by the state and city and should be completed by the end of 2022.

A public hearing on redirecting the funds, which originally came from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, is scheduled for Tuesday.