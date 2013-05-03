Female Air Force trainer sentenced in sex scandal

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A female training instructor at a Texas Air Force base has been ordered to serve three months in jail after pleading guilty to having sex with a male student.

A military judge in San Antonio on Thursday also ordered Staff Sgt. Emily Allen to do 30 days of hard labor and reduced her rank to airman first class.

Allen was the first woman among more than 30 instructors at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland charged in what has turned into the military branch’s worst sex scandal.

She pleaded guilty Wednesday to having sex with a male airman in 2011, seeking to have a sexual relationship with another male trainee plus having unprofessional social relationships with two female students.