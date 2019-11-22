U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
South Africa’s airline says deal reached to end strike

 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s troubled state-owned airline says flights will resume as normal over the weekend after it reached a deal with unions to end a week-long strike.

South African Airways on Friday says it reached an agreement with the South African Cabin Crew Association and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa.

The unions announced the strike shortly after the airline said it was launching a restructuring process that could affect nearly 950 employees.

The unions also wanted more pay. The deal includes a 5.9% increase, lower than the 8% desired.

Africa’s second-largest carrier had warned that the strike “endangers the future of the airline.”

The airline is among debt-ridden state-owned enterprises that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is trying to revive after widespread mismanagement and corruption under the previous administration.