Denver student wins Denver Post Colorado Spelling Bee

DENVER (AP) — A Denver sixth-grader has won the the Denver Post Colorado Spelling Bee by correctly spelling “helminthiasis” (hel-mun-THY-uh-sis).

The newspaper reports 11-year-old Angelina Holm outlasted hundreds of other students to win the contest on Saturday. She now advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May in the Washington area.

Angelina is a student at the Denver School of the Arts.

State spelling bee director Carol Cline says Colorado students have won the national contest seven times in its 78-year history, most recently in 2002.

The final word means an infestation of parasitic worms.

The runner-up was Benjamin Holland, also a sixth-grader.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com