In Israel, Rabin memorial canceled because of budget crunch

 
JERUSALEM (AP) — An organizer of a rally marking the assassination of the late Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin says the event has been canceled for the first time in 21 years for lack of funds.

Asaf Agmon confirmed Sunday that the rally, scheduled for Saturday night, will not take place.

A Jewish nationalist killed Rabin on Nov. 4, 1995, in Tel Aviv to protest his peace efforts with the Palestinians.

Each year since, Israelis have gathered at the square where Rabin led his final rally in support of peace before he was killed.

Since then, prospects for peace have dimmed, as negotiations broke down and Israeli settlement construction continues on occupied lands where the Palestinians hope to establish an independent state.