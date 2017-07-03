Man pleads not guilty to killing girlfriend’s parents

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man charged with killing the parents of his teenage girlfriend has entered a not guilty plea.

WKYT-TV reports 22-year-old Christopher Evans appeared in Rockcastle District Court on Monday morning to answer to charges of murder, burglary and evidence tampering. The judge set a preliminary hearing for July 19.

Police said in a statement on Friday that they had arrested Evans and a 16-year-old girl and charged them with murder in the June 8 deaths of William Bryant and Chara Bryant.

Police say Evans entered the couple’s home in Mount Vernon and shot them. An arrest citation says Evans washed his clothes and burned his shoes to destroy evidence.

The girl, who has not been identified, is being held at the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center.