Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man pleads not guilty to killing girlfriend’s parents

 
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man charged with killing the parents of his teenage girlfriend has entered a not guilty plea.

WKYT-TV reports 22-year-old Christopher Evans appeared in Rockcastle District Court on Monday morning to answer to charges of murder, burglary and evidence tampering. The judge set a preliminary hearing for July 19.

Police said in a statement on Friday that they had arrested Evans and a 16-year-old girl and charged them with murder in the June 8 deaths of William Bryant and Chara Bryant.

Police say Evans entered the couple’s home in Mount Vernon and shot them. An arrest citation says Evans washed his clothes and burned his shoes to destroy evidence.

The girl, who has not been identified, is being held at the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center.