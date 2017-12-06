Disbarred attorney sentenced for thefts from defunct chain

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A disbarred northern Indiana attorney has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the estate of a defunct supermarket chain.

Sixty-four-year-old Robert E. Stochel was convicted of mail fraud in May. He was sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge in Hammond who also ordered the Crown Point man to pay $229,000 in restitution to Tip Top Supermarket Inc.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Stochel was appointed receiver of the dissolved former Gary-based supermarket chain in 1999.

He was supposed to pay the company’s creditors and return any remaining funds to two brothers who owned the company. Prosecutors say Stochel instead used those assets for personal expenses and hid the thefts until 2012.

He was disbarred by the Indiana Supreme Court in 2015.

