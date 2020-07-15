Disney World’s last two theme parks reopen to visitors

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Disney World’s last two theme parks reopen to visitors

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
 
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Days after reopening two theme parks amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Florida, Walt Disney World on Wednesday welcomed back visitors to two more theme parks that had been shuttered since March because of the new coronavirus.

The Florida theme park resort reopened Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, completing a rolling opening of Disney World’s theme parks that started last weekend with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom welcoming back visitors.

The parks were the last of Orlando’s major theme parks to reopen after being shuttered since March. Both Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando opened their doors last month.

All of the parks have new restrictions.

Other news
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give Orioles 1-0 win over Yankees and spoil Judge’s return
In this Handout photo released by Sri Lanka President's office shows, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickermesinghe shakes hand with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 28, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and other areas such as politics, maritime activities and climate change in a first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation. (Sri Lanka President's office via AP)
French President Macron visits his counterpart in Sri Lanka
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes

The number of visitors being allowed in has been capped to allow for social distancing. All visitors and employees must wear masks and get their temperature checked upon entering.

Disney is requiring reservations, and Disney employees won’t be allowed to take photos of visitors in front of Cinderella’s Castle since it involves touching the tourists’ cameras. Disney World posted on its website that “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.”

There will be no live shows at Disney World since the reopening has caused a labor dispute between Disney and its actors and singers.

The union that represents Disney World actors and singers has filed a grievance against Disney, saying their members faced retaliation for demanding coronavirus tests. The actors and singers initially were called back to work, but that invitation was rescinded after the union made public their concerns about the lack of testing for the actors and singers who can’t wear masks while performing, according to Actors’ Equity Association.

Despite the parks being reopened, not all of Disney World’s 77,000-member workforce has been called back to work because of the limits on attendance. A coalition of unions that represents about 43,000 workers says only about 20,000 members have been called back to work.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.