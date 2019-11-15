U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Authorities arrest 32, seize 79 guns in gang investigation

 
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities investigating drug and gun trafficking in Massachusetts have arrested 32 people and seized nearly 80 firearms.

The U.S. Attorney’s office, FBI and other agencies announced Friday the results of Operation Emerald Crush, a monthslong probe into gang activity in the Lawrence area.

Officials say the investigation resulted in the seizure of 79 guns, including assault weapons, as well as large quantities of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

NBC Boston reports the drugs have a street value of about $120,000.

Eighteen of the 32 people arrested are suspected members of the Trinitarios gang.

The suspects face a range of federal and state drug and gun charges.

The arrests were carried out Friday morning by more than 70 federal, state and local law enforcement officers.