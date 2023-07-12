AP Top News at 1:30 a.m. EDT

NATO prepared to back Ukraine in its fight against Russia — but not to extend membership

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — NATO leaders prepared to provide Ukraine with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership as the alliance’s summit draws to a close on Wednesday. A draft agreement states that Ukraine can join NATO “when allies agree and conditions are met.” The ambiguous outcome reflects the challenges of reaching consensus among the alliance’s current members while the war continues, and it is likely to leave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unsatisfied. Although Zelenskyy planned to attend the summit’s final day, he has been sharply critical of what he described as NATO’s “absurd” reluctance to set a timeline for his country’s acceptance into the alliance.