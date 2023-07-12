AP Top News at 1:30 a.m. EDT

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
Police and emergency vehicles are staged at Caesars Palace hotel-casino Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. A man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Hostage freed after standoff at Vegas hotel
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea

AP Top News at 1:30 a.m. EDT

 
NATO prepared to back Ukraine in its fight against Russia — but not to extend membership

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — NATO leaders prepared to provide Ukraine with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership as the alliance’s summit draws to a close on Wednesday. A draft agreement states that Ukraine can join NATO “when allies agree and conditions are met.” The ambiguous outcome reflects the challenges of reaching consensus among the alliance’s current members while the war continues, and it is likely to leave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unsatisfied. Although Zelenskyy planned to attend the summit’s final day, he has been sharply critical of what he described as NATO’s “absurd” reluctance to set a timeline for his country’s acceptance into the alliance.