FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

NOT REAL NEWS: Anderson Cooper didn’t fake flood broadcast

By AMANDA SEITZ
 
Share

Several online sites have shared photos of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, falsely claiming the images prove he faked the wrath of Hurricane Florence on air.

The claims were made after Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, tweeted a photo of Cooper in waist-deep flood waters, while his camera crew stood a few feet away in water up to their ankles. In his tweet, sent over the weekend as Hurricane Florence unleashed winds, rains and floods across the East Coast, Trump called on the television network to “stop lying” about his father. Trump Jr. did not specifically mention Hurricane Florence in his social media post, but several social media users and online sites wrongly concluded the picture of Cooper was taken during Hurricane Florence.

The photo was taken a decade ago in Texas during Hurricane Ike, not during the more recent Hurricane Florence that hit North and South Carolina this month.

During the Sept. 13, 2008, broadcast, from which the photo was taken, Cooper tells viewers he’s in Bridge City, Texas, and points to a house with a front porch that’s been engulfed by water. A banner across the screen reads “Ike Keeps Going.” Cooper explains to viewers that the flooding is not as deep on a nearby highway being used by emergency crews. The camera crew then pans to the roadway, where the water is only a few inches deep.

Other news
A display for the Mega Millions lottery is seen at the Save 'N Time convenience store in Harahan, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is approaching $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner
Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, during a media conference ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Leclerc asks for patience from F1 drivers as rain threatens to hit Belgian GP at Spa

Cooper then adds that he’s standing on the side of the road to show the varying depth of the floodwaters.

The day after Cooper’s 2008 story, The Associated Press reported that more than 600 people had been rescued, some from their attics or rooftops, in Orange County, Texas — where Bridge City is located — because of the severe flooding. The storm surge from Ike topped 15 feet in some areas.

During a Monday night broadcast, Cooper directly addressed several of the claims circulating on the internet and Donald Trump Jr.'s tweet.

“I’ve covered hurricanes for about 14 years and it really does make me sad to think that anyone would believe that I would try to fake something or overly dramatize a disaster,” Cooper said.

___

This is part of The Associated Press’ ongoing effort to fact-check misinformation that is shared widely online, including work with Facebook to identify and reduce the circulation of false stories on the platform.

___

Find all AP Fact Checks here: https://www.apnews.com/tag/APFactCheck