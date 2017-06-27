Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Official: Los Angeles officer had dozens of illegal guns

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer who was arrested last week and suspected of having sex with a teenage cadet had dozens of illegal guns in his home, a law enforcement official said Monday.

More than 100 weapons were found Thursday when investigators searched Officer Robert Cain’s home, including several assault rifles, a non-functioning grenade launcher, and inert grenades, according to the official.

The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

At least 30 of the weapons that were seized during the raid at Cain’s Rancho Cucamonga home have been found to be illegal to possess under California law, the official said. Los Angeles police are still analyzing the other weapons they seized to determine if those weapons are legal, according to the official.

Other news
Part of the extension arm from a hi-rise construction crane lies crashed against a cement truck, Thursday July 27, 2023, in New York. The crane caught fire yesterday, losing the long arm which smashed into a nearby building as it plummeted to the street. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
New York City crane collapse linked to company and operator with history of safety violations
FILE - Senator Xochitl Galvez, an opposition presidential hopeful, speaks to the press after registering her name as a candidate in Mexico City, July 4, 2023. The street saleswoman turned tech entrepreneur is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico's popular president, offering an alternative to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s dominant party. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Aspirante a la presidencia de México no se ha dado por vencida
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the cache of weapons and ammunition that authorities recovered from the car of a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says

The official said investigators suspect Cain was an avid gun collector, and there is no indication at this point in the investigation that Cain was planning to sell any of the weapons.

Cain is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old cadet who volunteered at his police station. Investigators said the teen had been a police cadet for about three months. They were led to Cain by messages on the teenage girl’s cellphone.

Cain’s arrest came amid a widening probe into a program for those who may want to become officers, which started earlier this month. They’re accused of taking police cruisers, going on patrol and pulling over at least one driver. Four other cadets were later arrested for allegedly riding along.

Cain, a 10-year veteran officer, worked as an equipment room operator, and investigators believe he knew about and was involved in the unlawful use of the police cars and other equipment. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

__

Follow Michael Balsamo on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1 .