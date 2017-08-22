FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man accused of burglarizing Louisiana church, trying to flee

 
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — A man who authorities say burglarized a Louisiana church was caught as he attempted to flee.

Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reports 51-year-old Kurt Lawson was arrested as he tried to flee the New Beulah Baptist Church on Saturday.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an activated burglar alarm at the church around 2 a.m. and saw a minivan speeding from the church parking lot. Deputies stopped the vehicle and noticed Lawson bleeding from the head and arm.

Investigators later found a shattered church window and fresh droplets of blood on the scene. A sheriff’s office news release says no items are believed to have been taken from the church.

Lawson was charged with burglary of a religious building and reckless operation of a vehicle. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

