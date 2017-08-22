Man accused of burglarizing Louisiana church, trying to flee

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — A man who authorities say burglarized a Louisiana church was caught as he attempted to flee.

Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reports 51-year-old Kurt Lawson was arrested as he tried to flee the New Beulah Baptist Church on Saturday.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an activated burglar alarm at the church around 2 a.m. and saw a minivan speeding from the church parking lot. Deputies stopped the vehicle and noticed Lawson bleeding from the head and arm.

Investigators later found a shattered church window and fresh droplets of blood on the scene. A sheriff’s office news release says no items are believed to have been taken from the church.

Lawson was charged with burglary of a religious building and reckless operation of a vehicle. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

