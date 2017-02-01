Lawyers urge NY area US attorneys renounce Yates firing

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 75 former federal and state law clerks, Justice Department counsels and public defenders have written a letter to four New York area U.S. attorneys to denounce the firing of acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

In the letter released Wednesday, the signers called on the federal prosecutors to renounce her dismissal, saying it was a “direct attack on the rule of law.”

President Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for declining to defend Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees.

The letter said Trump discharged Yates “because she refused to comply with his instructions, not the law.”

The letter was sent to U.S. Attorneys Preet Bharara (bahr-AHR'-ah), of the Southern District, Robert Capers, of the Eastern District, Deirdre Daly, of Connecticut, and Paul Fishman, of New Jersey.