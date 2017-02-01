Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lawyers urge NY area US attorneys renounce Yates firing

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 75 former federal and state law clerks, Justice Department counsels and public defenders have written a letter to four New York area U.S. attorneys to denounce the firing of acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

In the letter released Wednesday, the signers called on the federal prosecutors to renounce her dismissal, saying it was a “direct attack on the rule of law.”

President Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for declining to defend Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees.

The letter said Trump discharged Yates “because she refused to comply with his instructions, not the law.”

The letter was sent to U.S. Attorneys Preet Bharara (bahr-AHR'-ah), of the Southern District, Robert Capers, of the Eastern District, Deirdre Daly, of Connecticut, and Paul Fishman, of New Jersey.