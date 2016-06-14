NY woman charged with fatally poisoning chiropractor boss

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York woman has been charged with fatally poisoning a chiropractor who had employed her.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol (MAY'-shuhl) says Tuesday that 23-year-old Kaitlyn Conley, of Sauquoit (suh-QWOYT’), is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 60-year-old Mary Yoder, who ran a chiropractic office with her husband in Whitesboro, near Utica.

Authorities say Yoder died in July 2015, but concerned relatives contacted police in October because they believed her death was suspicious.

A medical examiner’s office ruled Yoder’s death was a homicide caused by colchicine, an anti-inflammatory drug used to treat gout.

A motive for the poisoning wasn’t released.

Conley is being held in the county jail. It couldn’t be determined from authorities if she has an attorney who could comment on the charges.